Toncoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $7.04 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for about $2.06 or 0.00004608 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion and approximately $30.19 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00016003 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00015149 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,764.66 or 1.00018729 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00010684 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.49 or 0.00193242 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003205 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,102,435,497 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,102,429,613.817923 with 3,458,148,253.0301695 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.05786292 USD and is up 1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 200 active market(s) with $28,827,279.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

