Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 4,000 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 78% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,248 put options.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.71 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.46.

Institutional Trading of iShares National Muni Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 31.5% in the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 26,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 125,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,900,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $297,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

