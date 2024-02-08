Traders Purchase Large Volume of Alibaba Group Call Options (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 340,230 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 31% compared to the typical daily volume of 258,926 call options.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 5.9 %

Alibaba Group stock opened at $73.64 on Thursday. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $109.81. The company has a market capitalization of $186.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.57%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 322.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,303,636,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473,618 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708,063 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 461.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,215,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $365,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,723 shares during the period. Blue Pool Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $151,726,000. Finally, Third Point LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,950,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

