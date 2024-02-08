UBS Group Lowers Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) to Neutral

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $241.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $328.00. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on APD. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.55.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $215.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $307.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $263.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.10.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,339,354.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APD. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 257.6% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

