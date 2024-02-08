UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,282 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.5% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JSF Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the second quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 10,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the second quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the second quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total value of $561,546.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,256,512.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,103. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $175.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $504.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $123.11 and a 1-year high of $178.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.91 and a 200-day moving average of $155.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

