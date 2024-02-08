Urals Energy PCL (LON:UEN) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $38.00

Urals Energy PCL (LON:UEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 38 ($0.48) and traded as high as GBX 38 ($0.48). Urals Energy PCL shares last traded at GBX 38 ($0.48), with a volume of 14,900 shares.
Urals Energy PCL Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of £4.80 million and a P/E ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 38.
About Urals Energy PCL
Urals Energy Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent exploration and production company in Russia. Its primary exploration and production operations are on the Kolguyev Island based in Timan Pechora, on Sakhalin Island, and Komi region. The company has 2P proved and probable reserves of 46.3 mmboe.
