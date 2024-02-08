Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Major Shareholder Sells $66,378.00 in Stock

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $66,378.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,649.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mossytree Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vacasa alerts:

On Wednesday, February 7th, Mossytree Inc. sold 7,400 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $66,970.00.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $37,850.00.

On Thursday, January 4th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $39,100.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Mossytree Inc. sold 10,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $81,000.00.

On Thursday, December 28th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $39,700.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $40,500.00.

On Thursday, December 21st, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $39,050.00.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $37,600.00.

On Friday, December 15th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total value of $36,350.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $39,050.00.

Vacasa Stock Performance

NASDAQ VCSA opened at $9.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average is $9.30. Vacasa, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $35.80.

Institutional Trading of Vacasa

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $18.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $17.45. Vacasa had a positive return on equity of 81.45% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. The firm had revenue of $379.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.74 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vacasa, Inc. will post -27.96 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vacasa by 339.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vacasa by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 40,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Vacasa during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vacasa during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vacasa during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Vacasa from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VCSA

Vacasa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vacasa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vacasa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.