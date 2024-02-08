Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTWG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $180.04 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $148.12 and a 52 week high of $187.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.11. The stock has a market cap of $837.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.4797 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

