Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $48.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Varonis Systems traded as high as $50.50 and last traded at $49.69, with a volume of 523552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.54.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VRNS. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wedbush upgraded Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Varonis Systems

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Varonis Systems

In related news, SVP James O’boyle sold 7,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $357,663.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 414,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,848,376.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,413. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 5,876.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 679,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,769,000 after acquiring an additional 668,150 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,108,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,195,000 after purchasing an additional 173,325 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,171,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 172.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 14,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 92.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varonis Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.61.

About Varonis Systems

(Get Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.