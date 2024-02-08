VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Sells $122,017.65 in Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.05, for a total value of $122,017.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,816 shares in the company, valued at $6,930,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

VeriSign Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $200.28 on Thursday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.44 and a 12 month high of $229.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.77. The company has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VeriSign

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in VeriSign by 52.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in VeriSign by 2,628.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

