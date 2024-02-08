Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.53

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.53 and traded as low as $9.48. Vestas Wind Systems A/S shares last traded at $9.61, with a volume of 89,734 shares changing hands.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.34.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a negative net margin of 3.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.65%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the design, manufacture, installation, and services of wind turbines the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment offers onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc.

