Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.58.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VNOM. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Viper Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Viper Energy

Insider Activity at Viper Energy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Royalty & Mineral Mast Warwick sold 9,018,760 shares of Viper Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $258,838,412.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Viper Energy by 224.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,717,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $126,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262,364 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,446,218 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $65,632,000 after acquiring an additional 784,335 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 273.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 560,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,684,000 after acquiring an additional 410,198 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 544,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,090,000 after acquiring an additional 301,288 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $6,552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $31.65 on Thursday. Viper Energy has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $32.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.02 and its 200 day moving average is $29.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.77.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $293.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 million. Viper Energy had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 7.35%. Viper Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Viper Energy will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Viper Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Viper Energy, Inc owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.