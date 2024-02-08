Vontier (VNT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VNT opened at $36.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.60 and a 200 day moving average of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.50. Vontier has a fifty-two week low of $22.81 and a fifty-two week high of $36.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 4.63%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VNT shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vontier from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vontier by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,436,000 after purchasing an additional 228,497 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Vontier by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,898,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,361,000 after purchasing an additional 221,705 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vontier by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,715,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Vontier by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,433,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,033,000 after purchasing an additional 193,379 shares in the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

