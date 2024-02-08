Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $2.92 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 0.6% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the period. DBK Financial Counsel LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $265,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 4.9% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 488,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $206,667,000 after acquiring an additional 22,809 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $282,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NVIDIA from $603.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $616.35.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $700.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $204.21 and a 52 week high of $702.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $535.91 and its 200 day moving average is $481.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

