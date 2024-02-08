Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 57.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WAT. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Waters in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Waters by 11,000.0% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Waters by 55.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WAT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Waters from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.38.

WAT stock opened at $323.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $231.90 and a fifty-two week high of $346.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.83. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.92.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.06. Waters had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 81.30%. The business had revenue of $819.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

