Wedbush Boosts Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $145.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wedbush from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TXRH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Texas Roadhouse from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $119.80.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $132.61 on Wednesday. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $91.06 and a fifty-two week high of $133.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.69 and a 200-day moving average of $108.95.

In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $562,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,824 shares in the company, valued at $10,108,792.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $562,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,824 shares in the company, valued at $10,108,792.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $239,691.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,011 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,991 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 267,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,755,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 833,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,916,000 after purchasing an additional 31,079 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Finally, Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

