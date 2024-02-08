Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Cut to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $42.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $45.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential downside of 0.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.38.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $42.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.80. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $49.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.68.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $821.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,268,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,110,000 after purchasing an additional 812,563 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 264,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,811,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,484,000 after purchasing an additional 33,906 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.