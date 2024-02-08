Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at TD Cowen

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Cowen from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered Werner Enterprises from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.56.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of WERN opened at $42.06 on Wednesday. Werner Enterprises has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $49.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.68.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $821.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Werner Enterprises

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the first quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.