Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Whirlpool by 30.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,001,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,657 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 21.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,905,000 after buying an additional 558,391 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 414.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 508,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,731,000 after purchasing an additional 410,077 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 633,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,583,000 after purchasing an additional 377,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 524.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 294,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after purchasing an additional 247,711 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on WHR shares. StockNews.com raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Longbow Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.60.

Whirlpool Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of WHR opened at $109.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $160.62.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.