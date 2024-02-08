Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.63

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.63 and traded as low as $6.12. Whitecap Resources shares last traded at $6.14, with a volume of 52,551 shares changing hands.

Whitecap Resources Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.49.

Whitecap Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.0453 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is 47.33%.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

