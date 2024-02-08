William Andrew Macan Sells 5,385 Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) EVP William Andrew Macan sold 5,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total transaction of $18,255.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 433,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,080.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

William Andrew Macan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Neuronetics alerts:

On Thursday, December 21st, William Andrew Macan sold 11,663 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $29,390.76.

On Tuesday, December 19th, William Andrew Macan sold 11,664 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $26,127.36.

Neuronetics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STIM opened at $3.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $6.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuronetics

Neuronetics ( NASDAQ:STIM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 70.12% and a negative net margin of 47.81%. Research analysts predict that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIM. Kent Lake Capital LLC raised its position in Neuronetics by 229.8% during the third quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 2,329,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,938 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Neuronetics during the first quarter worth about $2,687,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Neuronetics during the first quarter worth about $2,667,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP raised its position in Neuronetics by 225.5% during the fourth quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 634,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 439,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Neuronetics by 1,074.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 401,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.