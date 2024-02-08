Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Up 5.8% After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) were up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $26.83 and last traded at $26.75. Approximately 974,175 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 5,266,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.28.

Specifically, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total transaction of $134,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,258.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total transaction of $134,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,258.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Darren R. Jackson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.80 per share, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,741.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WOLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.40.

Wolfspeed Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolfspeed

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in Wolfspeed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Wolfspeed by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

