XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

XBiotech stock opened at $5.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.42. XBiotech has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $6.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XBIT. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in XBiotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in XBiotech by 550.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 8,114 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of XBiotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of XBiotech by 155.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of XBiotech by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. 11.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation.

