ZClassic (ZCL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $422.35

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 8th. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for $0.0732 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZClassic has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a total market cap of $679,451.53 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00053504 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00045853 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00018496 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

