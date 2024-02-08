ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

ZeroFox Price Performance

Shares of ZeroFox stock opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ZeroFox has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.85. The firm has a market cap of $138.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.12.

Get ZeroFox alerts:

ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. ZeroFox had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 63.25%. The company had revenue of $65.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.95 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ZeroFox will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZeroFox

ZeroFox Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ZeroFox in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZeroFox in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZeroFox in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ZeroFox in the 3rd quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ZeroFox by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 49,633 shares during the last quarter. 37.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software-as-a-service-based external cybersecurity solutions that focuses on exposing, disrupting, and responding to threats outside the traditional corporate perimeter. The company offers ZeroFox Protection provides real-time asset and vulnerability awareness of external-facing internet accessible digital footprint and enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to continuously protect external assets; ZeroFox Intelligence provides threat intelligence solutions that enable customers to directly search across company's data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, and vulnerabilities; ZeroFox Disruption leverages company's platform to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet; and ZeroFox Response enables organizations to provide the required 24×7 level of support necessary to quickly respond to cyber incidents including external attacks, data loss or exfiltration, ransomware, and potential breaches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ZeroFox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZeroFox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.