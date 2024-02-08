ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.
ZeroFox Price Performance
Shares of ZeroFox stock opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ZeroFox has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.85. The firm has a market cap of $138.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.12.
ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. ZeroFox had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 63.25%. The company had revenue of $65.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.95 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ZeroFox will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZeroFox
ZeroFox Company Profile
ZeroFox Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software-as-a-service-based external cybersecurity solutions that focuses on exposing, disrupting, and responding to threats outside the traditional corporate perimeter. The company offers ZeroFox Protection provides real-time asset and vulnerability awareness of external-facing internet accessible digital footprint and enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to continuously protect external assets; ZeroFox Intelligence provides threat intelligence solutions that enable customers to directly search across company's data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, and vulnerabilities; ZeroFox Disruption leverages company's platform to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet; and ZeroFox Response enables organizations to provide the required 24×7 level of support necessary to quickly respond to cyber incidents including external attacks, data loss or exfiltration, ransomware, and potential breaches.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ZeroFox
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- What are specialty REITs? How to invest in them
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- Miso Robotics stock: Is an IPO coming soon?
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Insiders are selling these hot stocks on track for higher prices
Receive News & Ratings for ZeroFox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZeroFox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.