Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) VP A Scott Anderson Sells 832 Shares

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) VP A Scott Anderson sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $32,647.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A Scott Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

On Friday, January 26th, A Scott Anderson sold 4,093 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $181,115.25.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ZION stock opened at $39.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.30. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $54.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.15.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 37.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 50.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 453.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZION has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ZION

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Get Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.