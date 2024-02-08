ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

ZI has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.11.

Shares of ZI opened at $15.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.78. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $73,552.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 50,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,499.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 144.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,629,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,366,000 after acquiring an additional 963,194 shares during the period. Adams Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,219,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,458,000 after acquiring an additional 588,198 shares during the period. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,822,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 9.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 380,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 33,590 shares during the period. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

