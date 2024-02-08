Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Zovio Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $3.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.36. Zovio has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $1.79.
About Zovio
Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.