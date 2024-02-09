10,730 Shares in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,730 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLR. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Fluor by 0.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 309,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Fluor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,143,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fluor by 186.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 52,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 34,201 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 17.2% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,807,378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,298,000 after purchasing an additional 704,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 304,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,022,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Fluor from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Fluor from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Fluor in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

Fluor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $40.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.82 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.30. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $25.69 and a 52 week high of $41.01.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

