1,390 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $175.61 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.56 and a fifty-two week high of $176.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.69.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.