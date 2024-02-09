1,390 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $175.61 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.56 and a fifty-two week high of $176.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.69.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
