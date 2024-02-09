184,503 Shares in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Bought by J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 184,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,705,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KVUE. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter worth approximately $12,353,000. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter worth approximately $336,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter worth approximately $18,104,000. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,764,000. Finally, Citizens Business Bank purchased a new position in Kenvue in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Price Performance

NYSE:KVUE opened at $19.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.13. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%.

KVUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

