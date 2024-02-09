2,343 Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.1 %

AbbVie stock opened at $174.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.96. The stock has a market cap of $314.62 billion, a PE ratio of 64.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.57. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 154.73%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.47.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

