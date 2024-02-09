3,302 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120,049.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,736,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,926,156,000 after buying an additional 84,666,098 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10,840.4% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 24,758,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,406,000 after purchasing an additional 24,532,324 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 12,943,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,694,000 after purchasing an additional 97,408 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,339,035,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,310,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,461,000 after purchasing an additional 551,571 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $115.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.35 and its 200 day moving average is $109.36. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $97.40 and a twelve month high of $117.18.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

