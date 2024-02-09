45,763 Shares in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Purchased by J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 45,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NGG. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of National Grid in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 57.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 41.0% in the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

National Grid stock opened at $64.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.93. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $74.48.

Several research firms have weighed in on NGG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,201.67.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

