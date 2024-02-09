4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of ($0.39) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs raised their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, February 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.41). Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.52) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.72) EPS.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $20.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 436.30%.

FDMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink raised shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FDMT

4D Molecular Therapeutics Price Performance

FDMT opened at $26.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average of $15.70. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $35.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, CEO David Kirn sold 5,696 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $104,863.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,151,154 shares in the company, valued at $21,192,745.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert Young Kim sold 24,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $737,787.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,043 shares in the company, valued at $31,342.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Kirn sold 5,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $104,863.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,151,154 shares in the company, valued at $21,192,745.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 610,980 shares of company stock worth $12,216,118 in the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FDMT. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 35.6% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,163,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,680 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,210,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,914,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,664,000 after acquiring an additional 363,695 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 21.9% during the second quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,778,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,200,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,050,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,051,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares in the last quarter.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.