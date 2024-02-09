6,417 Shares in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM) Acquired by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 633.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 213.3% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the third quarter valued at about $213,000.
VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF stock opened at $46.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.47.
VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Profile
The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.
