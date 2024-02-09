9,002 Shares in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,002 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at about $204,981,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 413.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 98.1% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. 59.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.29.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AEM stock opened at $47.17 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

