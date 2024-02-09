A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) General Counsel Sells $19,933.89 in Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) General Counsel Robert Scott Weber sold 1,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $19,933.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 28,755 shares in the company, valued at $379,853.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A10 Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATEN opened at $12.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.24 million, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.12. A10 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $15.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.37.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $57.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.54 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 15.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

Separately, BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of A10 Networks from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A10 Networks

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATEN. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,044,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,751,119 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,063,000 after buying an additional 81,908 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 16,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 77,931 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 13,103 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

