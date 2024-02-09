Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Upgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$18.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$17.00. Raymond James also issued estimates for Acadian Timber’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Acadian Timber Price Performance

Shares of TSE:ADN opened at C$16.69 on Thursday. Acadian Timber has a fifty-two week low of C$15.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of C$286.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.08). Acadian Timber had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 42.65%. The business had revenue of C$23.82 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Acadian Timber will post 0.7701095 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadian Timber Dividend Announcement

Acadian Timber Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.36%.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

