Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Coverage Initiated at Craig Hallum

Equities research analysts at Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 144.90% from the company’s previous close.

Acasti Pharma Stock Up 3.8 %

Acasti Pharma stock opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. Acasti Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $4.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.36. The stock has a market cap of $23.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.41.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acasti Pharma will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Acasti Pharma stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Acasti Pharma Inc. ( NASDAQ:ACST Free Report ) by 174.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,962 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.13% of Acasti Pharma worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acasti Pharma Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for rare and orphan diseases in Canada. The company's lead product candidate is the GTX-104, an intravenous infusion to treat subarachnoid hemorrhage. It also develops GTX-102, an oral mucosal spray for the treatment of ataxia-telangiectasia; and GTX-101, a topical bioadhesive film-forming bupivacaine spray for postherpetic neuralgia.

