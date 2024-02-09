Accredited Investors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Accredited Investors Inc. cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 153,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 643,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 75,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,758,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,843,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,594,000 after buying an additional 430,445 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 702,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,267,000 after acquiring an additional 29,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.14.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $156.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $144.95 and a 12-month high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 37.79%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 34.47%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

