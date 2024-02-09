Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Acorda Therapeutics Trading Down 1.0 %
Acorda Therapeutics stock opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.44. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $24.20.
Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.72 million during the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 14.35%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acorda Therapeutics
About Acorda Therapeutics
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.
