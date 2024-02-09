Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Has $778,000 Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,789 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 793 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.5% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 120,468 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,402,000 after acquiring an additional 16,126 shares during the last quarter. First County Bank CT raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.5% during the third quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 4,526 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,580,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,732,556,000 after acquiring an additional 919,751 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.5% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,734 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,722,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $616.35.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $696.41 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $204.21 and a 1 year high of $707.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $540.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $483.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

