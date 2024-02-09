Advance ZincTek Limited (ASX:ANO) Insider Lev Mizikovsky Acquires 315,592 Shares of Stock

Advance ZincTek Limited (ASX:ANO – Get Free Report) insider Lev Mizikovsky acquired 315,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.05 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of A$331,371.60 ($215,176.36).

Lev Mizikovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 7th, Lev Mizikovsky acquired 564,589 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.05 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of A$592,818.45 ($384,947.05).

On Friday, February 2nd, Lev Mizikovsky acquired 23,700 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.05 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,885.00 ($16,159.09).

On Tuesday, January 30th, Lev Mizikovsky acquired 9,634 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.05 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,115.70 ($6,568.64).

On Wednesday, January 24th, Lev Mizikovsky acquired 25,526 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.05 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,802.30 ($17,404.09).

On Monday, January 22nd, Lev Mizikovsky bought 87,958 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.05 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of A$92,355.90 ($59,971.36).

On Thursday, January 18th, Lev Mizikovsky bought 266,772 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.05 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of A$280,110.60 ($181,890.00).

On Tuesday, January 16th, Lev Mizikovsky bought 318,508 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.05 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of A$334,433.40 ($217,164.55).

On Friday, January 12th, Lev Mizikovsky bought 513,819 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.05 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of A$539,509.95 ($350,331.14).

On Wednesday, January 10th, Lev Mizikovsky bought 4,248 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$14.21 ($9.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$60,342.84 ($39,183.66).

On Monday, January 8th, Lev Mizikovsky bought 1,901,337 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.05 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,996,403.85 ($1,296,366.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 5.47.

Advance ZincTek Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures aluminum oxide powder, and zinc oxide dispersions and powder for use in the personal care sector in Australia, the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company produces and distributes dispersion of mineral-only UV filters in cosmetic emollients that are used for sunscreen, skincare, and pharmaceutical formulations, as well as alumina plate-like powders used for cosmetic applications.

