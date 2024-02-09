AdvanSix (ASIX) to Release Earnings on Friday

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 16th. Analysts expect AdvanSix to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AdvanSix Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ASIX opened at $25.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.60. AdvanSix has a 1 year low of $23.92 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.73. The firm has a market cap of $690.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 1,000 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,599 shares in the company, valued at $827,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AdvanSix

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in AdvanSix by 1.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 1.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 68.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ASIX shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of AdvanSix from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of AdvanSix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

