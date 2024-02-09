AdvanSix (ASIX) to Release Earnings on Friday

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 16th. Analysts expect AdvanSix to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
AdvanSix Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of ASIX opened at $25.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.60. AdvanSix has a 1 year low of $23.92 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.73. The firm has a market cap of $690.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.72.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 1,000 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,599 shares in the company, valued at $827,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ASIX shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of AdvanSix from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of AdvanSix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.
AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.
