AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 574,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.25% of AerCap worth $36,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AerCap by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,261,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,744,000 after purchasing an additional 269,167 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AerCap by 11.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,134,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,127,000 after purchasing an additional 327,377 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in AerCap by 9.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,070,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,707,000 after purchasing an additional 257,011 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in AerCap by 18.9% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,479,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,958,000 after purchasing an additional 394,717 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in AerCap by 13.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,318,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,579,000 after buying an additional 275,468 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AerCap Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE AER opened at $77.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.72. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $49.58 and a 52 week high of $78.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AER has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

