Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Shares Down 3.5% After Insider Selling

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.5% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $19.86 and last traded at $19.86. Approximately 1,107 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 87,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.59.

Specifically, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 9,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $142,324.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,584.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 12,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $203,276.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,291 shares in the company, valued at $20,965.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 9,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $142,324.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,584.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,917 shares of company stock valued at $867,601 in the last quarter. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Aerovate Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVTE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.07 million, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.12.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 49.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 6,674 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,691,000 after buying an additional 17,126 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after buying an additional 11,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.