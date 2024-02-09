AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.30 Per Share

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of AGCO in a report released on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AGCO’s current full-year earnings is $13.15 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AGCO’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.15 EPS.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by ($0.25). AGCO had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

AGCO has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.56.

AGCO Price Performance

AGCO opened at $117.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35. AGCO has a 1 year low of $109.81 and a 1 year high of $145.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGCO

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.42%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

