Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.18 on Thursday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $29.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.76.

In related news, CEO Brian Goff sold 7,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $165,221.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,795.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Tsveta Milanova sold 2,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $64,772.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Goff sold 7,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $165,221.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,795.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,473 shares of company stock worth $1,036,836. Corporate insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGIO. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 96.0% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

