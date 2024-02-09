Air Canada (AC) to Release Earnings on Friday

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.04) per share for the quarter.

Air Canada Stock Performance

Shares of AC opened at C$18.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,613.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.52. Air Canada has a 52 week low of C$16.04 and a 52 week high of C$26.04.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 15th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Jon Turner bought 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$17.79 per share, with a total value of C$40,027.50. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Air Canada

(Get Free Report)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.